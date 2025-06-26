Richa Chadha on falling for Ali Fazal and finding calm in love: “Pyaar dosti hai”

Richa Chadha is getting candid about her relationship with actor-husband Ali Fazal, and how love has transformed her, both emotionally and personally.

In a chat with filmmaker Karan Johar on his new podcast ‘Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar’, Richa Chadha opened up about how her bond with Ali Fazal began during the filming of ‘Fukrey’. What started as easygoing friendship, she shared, slowly blossomed into love.

“Ali and I were friends before we started dating. It’s literally straight out of one of your films, ‘pyaar dosti hai’,” she laughed, referencing Johar’s iconic dialogue from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.

But the conversation quickly shifted from light nostalgia to something more introspective. Richa revealed that love has softened her in ways she didn’t expect. She didn’t shy away from admitting that Ali’s presence in her life has helped bring down the emotional walls she had built over time.

“I have no shame in saying this. Ali makes me enjoy being a woman,” she said. “His presence has softened me so much. My guard has come down. My level of rage has come down.”

She continued, reflecting on how she has evolved: “It took time, but now when I look back, I laugh at the things I used to get angry about. I was so angry before I met him.”

Karan’s new podcast, which marks his debut in the audio space, is all about these unfiltered, honest conversations. ‘Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar’ features him chatting with well-known personalities across a wide range of topics from cinema and business to wellness and finance.