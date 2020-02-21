Section 375 actress Richa Chadha and her long time beau Ali Fazal has made their relationship official at the 74th Venice Film Festival in 2017. While the couple has been denying reports of their marriage, the rumours just refuse to die down.

According to the latest reports, Richa and Ali are all set to tie the knot in mid-April in Delhi. The ceremony is touted to be a close affair which will be followed by a court marriage and a reception.

The reports further stated that there will be four major functions including the wedding and reception in Delhi, followed by receptions in Lucknow and Mumbai. The Lucknow reception will reportedly be on April 18.

The reception in Mumbai will be for close friends and the date for which has not been locked yet. Ali and Richa have been checking out venues. In all likelihood, they will choose April 21 for Mumbai reception.

Earlier, Richa had reacted to their wedding reports by taking it to her Twitter handle and writing, “At 9am we were getting married, at 4pm the marriage is off!? Why don’t you guys only decide yaa and inform us,we’ll show up! While you’re at it, zara bacchon ke naam bhi decide kar lein. And what school you’ll send them to, suna hai donation lagta hai,de dena plz. Love u! (sic).”

At 9am we were getting married, at 4pm the marriage is off!? 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♂️

Why don’t you guys only decide yaa and inform us,we’ll show up! While you’re at it, zara bacchon ke naam bhi decide kar lein. And what school you’ll send them to, suna hai donation lagta hai,de dena plz.

Love u! https://t.co/RAnvvQg0ry pic.twitter.com/hUW7Q4RBHa — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 13, 2020

Richa and Ali have starred in two films Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. Richa was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead.