‘Rehnaa hai tere dil mein’ re-releases on theaters August 30th

Get ready for a nostalgic trip down memory lane! The beloved 2001 romantic film ‘Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein’ is set to return to theaters on August 30th, thanks to a special re-release by Pooja Entertainment. This film, which stars Dia Mirza, R Madhavan, and Saif Ali Khan, has remained a cherished classic among Bollywood enthusiasts for over two decades.

‘Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein’ quickly became a cult favorite upon its release, capturing the hearts of millennial audiences with its memorable storyline and enchanting music. Its blend of romance and drama, along with standout performances by its lead actors, has kept it relevant even as new films come and go.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Entertainment (@pooja_ent)

Jackky Bhagnani, a key figure at Pooja Entertainment and the son of producer Vashu Bhagnani, expressed his excitement about the film’s return to the big screen. Reflecting on the film’s significance, Jackky shared, “This film holds a very special place in my heart. It was my first project as an Assistant Director. I was quite young then, and working closely with stars like Maddy, Saif, and Dia was incredibly inspiring. Even now, the film’s songs remain popular, and I’m thrilled to bring this beloved classic back to audiences.”

The soundtrack of ‘Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein’ is one of its standout features. Its romantic melodies have continued to captivate listeners, becoming staples on social media playlists even years after its original release. Deepshikha Deshmukh from Pooja Entertainment reminisced about the film’s music, saying, “RHTDM remains one of Pooja Entertainment’s treasured films. It’s a soundtrack that’s still on my playlist, and I have fond memories of attending the music sessions with my dad. It’s amazing to see how this album has become such a beloved part of our lives.”

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, ‘Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein’ is celebrated for its innovative approach and has been described as ahead of its time. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani under the banner of Pooja Entertainment, the film continues to be praised for its contributions to Bollywood cinema.

The re-release of ‘Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein’ is a wonderful opportunity for both long-time fans and new audiences to experience the magic of this classic film on the big screen once again. So mark your calendars and get ready to relive the romance and charm that made ‘Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein’ an unforgettable film.