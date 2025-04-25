R Madhavan supports the decision to cancel film events following the Pahalgam attack

The tragic terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that resulted in the demise of at least 26 innocents has shaken the nation. The attack is the deadliest act in the Valley after the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives. Following this, several entertainment events and concerts have faced cancellation. Now, ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ actor R Madhavan has also expressed his support for the cancellation of the events.

Taking to Instagram stories, R Madhavan supported the cancellation of events following the tragic Pahalgam attack. He re-shared a post reading, “In his Instagram story, Madhavan said, ‘In light of the current situation, movie teasers, trailers, and launch events have been cancelled. Additionally, a major award ceremony has been cancelled, along with several brand launches. Like all other industries, our film industry also shares in the sorrow, grief, and solidarity during this difficult time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)



Maddy also posted, “Horrified, Dismayed, Aghast, Deep shock and sadness Heartbreaking #Pahalgamattack. Anger, Wrath, Revenge and retribution, Payback!! Decimate, Annihilate, Set an example, Coward Perpetuators.” Moreover, several other celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, SRK, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and others, have expressed their remorse and condemned the terror attack.

On the work front, Madhavan’s latest release, ‘Kesari Chapter 2,’ is currently running in theatres. The film released on April 18. Led by Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, the film has Karan Singh Tyagi at the helm. The film hinges on the tragic incident of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and channels years of burning rage. Moreover, the film draws inspiration from the book ‘The Case That Shook The Empire,’ by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. In the film, Kumar stars as the fearless lawyer, Sir C Sankaran Nair, who sues the crown for genocide. He faces the empire’s formidable lawyer, Neville McKinley, played by R Madhavan. Joining them in this intense showdown is Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill, a female lawyer striving to break stereotypes.

Also Read: Fawad Khan’s ‘Abir Gulaal’ songs removed from YouTube following the Pahalgam attack

Meanwhile, Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective are backing ‘Kesari Chapter 2.’ Moreover, fans can witness the gripping narrative from 18 April 2025 onwards.