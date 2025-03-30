Ranveer Allahbadia returns, says, “after this full stop, I am trying to write a new story”

Ranveer Allahbadia is back! After weeks of silence, the popular YouTuber and podcaster has officially restarted The Ranveer Show—and he’s doing it with a whole new mindset.

On March 30, he dropped a heartfelt video titled Let’s Talk, where he opened up about the difficult period he faced following the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent.

The show, which stirred a nationwide debate due to its explicit content, landed several influencers—including Ranveer—into serious legal trouble.

But now, he’s moving forward. “After this full stop, I am trying to write a new story,” he declared in the video, signaling a fresh start.

For the past 10 years, Ranveer has been a content machine, rarely taking a break. But when legal troubles forced him to step away, he found himself in an unfamiliar situation—silence. “I’ve released two to three videos every week for a decade. Suddenly, I had to stop. But I learned patience,” he admitted.

Instead of letting negativity consume him, Ranveer used the time to reflect, meditate, and reconnect with himself. “Sadhana and prayer really helped me during this phase,” he shared.

About the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy:

It all started when India’s Got Latent came under fire for what many deemed as inappropriate content. The backlash was swift, and by February, an FIR had been filed against Ranveer and other influencers involved in the show. The charges included promoting obscenity, violating IT laws, and breaching content regulations.

By March 7, he was sitting in front of the Guwahati Police Crime Branch for questioning. The situation was tense, and many wondered if his career would survive the storm.

Ranveer Allahbadia had already apologized publicly, admitting that a particular comment he made during the show was “not just inappropriate—it wasn’t even funny.” He owned up to his mistake, saying, “Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry.”