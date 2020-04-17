Despite the ongoing pandemic, Karnataka former CM HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumarswamy tied the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Congress minister for housing, M Krishnappa on Friday. Even after the guidelines issued by the Central ministry, the people at the wedding were seen violating the rules. During the ceremony, the guests were snapped wearing no masks and not practicing social distancing,

Taking the same into consideration, actress Raveena Tandon has slammed Nikhil’s wedding.

Nikhil got married to Revathi at a farmhouse near Bidadi in Ramanagara district amidst the lockdown. The farmhouse is three kilometres from Bidadi and 45 km southwest of Bengaluru in the southern state.

Raveena took to her official Twitter handle to pass a sarcastic remark about the wedding.

Along with a link of the news story, Raveena tweeted, “Ok. Obviously poor souls are not aware that many in the country not being able to reach their families and are going hungry, while the rest are trying to help others override this crisis (sic).”

“Wonder what was served in the buffet,” she added along with hashtags ‘Social distancing’, ‘Unheeded warnings’ and ‘VIP entitlement’.

Earlier also, Raveena has showed concern over the crisis and said, “We have abused this planet so much, that we can’t even step out of our homes. Also, so many maids and drivers have lost their jobs. I’ve been requesting people to not lay them off as they depend on their salaries.”