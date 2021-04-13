Actress Rasika Dugal took to social media to post a positive message for her fans, amid the Covid gloom. She spoke about anxiety caused by the “uncertainties” of these “strange” times, even as temporary lockdown has been imposed in Maharashtra due to surge in Covid-19 cases.

Posting a sunkissed picture of herself, she wrote: “Because sunlight kills overthinking If the uncertainties of these strange times are making you anxious…. Hang in there people ! Also because we can no longer say Be positive (anyway not one of my favourite phrases) #JustSomeSunshine #Monday #MeraMondayMotivation #SunshineOnMyMind #Sunkissed #NoFilter.”

On the work front, Rasika was recently seen essaying a cameo in the recent sci-fi comedy web series “OK Computer”. She has been known to play meaningful characters and her performances in the series “Delhi Crime” and “Mirzapur” have been greatly appreciated. She was also part of the series “A Suitable Boy” last year.