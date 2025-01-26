Rashmika Mandanna reveals ‘deep connection’ with her ‘Animal’ role

Rashmika Mandanna has quickly become one of the most beloved stars in Indian cinema, captivating audiences with her performances across multiple languages. Known for her strong presence in regional films, Rashmika made a major mark in Bollywood with her role as Geetanjali in ‘Animal’ (2023), alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

This character became a pivotal moment in her career, earning her recognition in the Hindi film industry.

In a recent interview, Rashmika opened up about her portrayal of Geetanjali in ‘Animal’, describing the character as “layered” and deeply compelling.

She shared, “When the script came to me, I felt this deep connection with her. Geetanjali is such a layered character. It’s these out-of-the-box roles that make the journey so exciting.”

The character of Geetanjali, portrayed as a vulnerable woman, was a challenge that Rashmika embraced fully. ‘Animal’, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, explores the complexities of family dynamics and vengeance.

The film, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri, has sparked conversations about its portrayal of toxic masculinity and misogyny.

After ‘Animal’, she ended 2024 on a high note with ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ and is set to begin 2025 with ‘Chhava’, where she stars opposite Vicky Kaushal.

Fans can also look forward to her appearances in ‘Thama’, a horror-comedy franchise alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, and other high-profile projects like ‘Pushpa 3’, ‘Kubera’ with Dhanush, and ‘Sikandar’ with Salman Khan.

Additionally, she has ‘Rainbow’ and ‘The Girlfriend’ in the pipeline, showcasing her ability to take on a wide range of roles, keeping audiences eagerly anticipating her next move.