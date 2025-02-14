Rashmika Mandanna returns to the ‘chaotic’ life of an actor with ‘Sikandar’ shoot

Rashmika Mandanna is back on set for ‘Sikandar’, the much-anticipated action entertainer starring Salman Khan and directed by A.R. Murugadoss.

The film, backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala, has already created a massive buzz, especially after its teaser received a roaring response from fans.

Sharing her excitement, Rashmika posted a candid Instagram story, making a Korean heart gesture and writing: “PS – Sikandar night shoot.❤ I guess finally we are back to this chaotic life of an actor.”

The actress’ return to the set has further fueled excitement for the film, which has already claimed the top spot on IMDb’s list of Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2025.

With Salman Khan in the lead, ‘Sikandar’ promises to be a thrilling blend of high-octane action and emotional depth.

This film also marks a much-awaited reunion between Salman Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who last worked together on the 2014 blockbuster ‘Kick’. Fans are eager to see if this dynamic duo can recreate the same magic on the big screen.

Set for an Eid 2025 release, ‘Sikandar’ is shaping up to be one of the biggest Bollywood spectacles of the year.