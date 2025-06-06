Ranveer Singh remembers ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ on its 10th anniversary

It’s been a whole decade since the Mehras boarded that unforgettable cruise, and the cast and crew of ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ are feeling all the feels.

On Thursday, actor Ranveer Singh led the nostalgia wave by sharing a memorable scene from the film on his Instagram Story.

Tagging director Zoya Akhtar, he wrote, “Zoie Supremacy @zoieakhtar. I love you like Pluto loves Kabir. #10yearsofddd.”

The actor, who played Kabir Mehra — the charming, confused younger son of the Mehra family — clearly hasn’t lost his love for the film or its quirky canine narrator.

Zoya Akhtar, who helmed the 2015 hit, also joined the celebration with a heartfelt Instagram post. Sharing behind-the-scenes photos, she wrote, “Dil Dhadakne Do. Big love to the best crew and the most amazing cast. Also, a big thank you to that life-changing experience. #10YearsofDilDhadakneDo.”

Farhan Akhtar, who starred in the film as well as penned its dialogues, added his own tribute: “Celebrating 10 years of laughter, love, and family ties.”

He posted a short clip from the movie, reflecting on the unique mix of emotion and humour that made the story so relatable.

For those who need a refresher, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ revolves around the lives of the Mehra family — wealthy, dysfunctional, and full of secrets. To celebrate their parents’ wedding anniversary, the family sets off on a cruise through Europe. What unfolds is a heartfelt journey of self-discovery, confrontations, reconciliations, and a generous serving of drama.

The ensemble cast included industry heavyweights like Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Shefali Shah, and Farhan Akhtar, with Aamir Khan lending his voice to Pluto — the Mehra family’s philosophical pet dog.

Supporting roles were handled by Rahul Bose, Zarina Wahab, Vikrant Massey.

Set aboard the majestic MS Sovereign as it sailed through the Mediterranean, the film was as much a visual spectacle as it was an emotional one — showcasing stunning views of France, Spain, Turkey, Tunisia, and Italy.

The soundtrack, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy with lyrics by Javed Akhtar, remains iconic. From the high-energy title track “Dil Dhadakne Do” to the soulful “Pehli Baar,” and the anthemic “Gallan Goodiyan,” the music perfectly captured the essence of each scene.

As the film turns ten, Ranveer Singh is looking ahead to his upcoming projects — including Aditya Dhar’s next and Farhan Akhtar’s eagerly awaited ‘Don 3’. But for now, it’s all about cruising down memory lane.