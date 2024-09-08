Ranveer Brar shines in acting debut with Kareena in ‘The Buckingham Murders’

In a surprising twist to his career, renowned chef Ranveer Brar is making waves as an actor with his upcoming film, ‘The Buckingham Murders’. Scheduled for release on September 13, this thriller directed by Hansal Mehta is set to showcase Brar in a brand-new light, far from his culinary roots.

In a recent interview, Brar shared his thoughts on transitioning from the kitchen to the silver screen, revealing both his excitement and apprehension about this new chapter in his career. He plays the role of Daljeet Kohli in the film, which also stars the illustrious Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Brar’s acting debut was in the series ‘Modern Love Mumbai’, where he initially grappled with the fear of being pigeonholed into villainous roles. However, this experience proved to be a turning point, helping him overcome his doubts about acting. Reflecting on his journey, Brar mentioned, “When I arrived in Mumbai, I always felt it was meant to be. My first role was comforting because it resonated with my profession as a chef.”

Now, Brar is diving into a role that starkly contrasts his real-life persona. “This role is nothing like being a chef. I was drawn to the challenge of portraying a character so different from myself,” he explained. He also commended director Hansal Mehta for his unique approach to filmmaking, which he found both demanding and enlightening.

Brar described working with Mehta as a transformative experience. “Hansal sir’s direction is about depth and precision. He has an extraordinary ability to understand you as a person and as a character,” Brar said. He recounted how Mehta asked for “stillness” in his performance, advising him to maintain a sense of calm both while delivering lines and during moments of silence.

Brar also spoke highly of his co-star, Kareena Kapoor Khan, calling the experience of working with her “outstanding.” He expressed awe at her prowess and ability to adapt seamlessly on set. “Kareena is the queen of the industry,” he said. “Her presence on set is almost surreal. She has this remarkable ability to transform as soon as the camera is on.”

Despite her star power, Brar found Kareena to be down-to-earth and supportive. “She has an incredible knack for making her co-stars feel comfortable while bringing her exceptional skill to every scene,” he noted.

‘The Buckingham Murders’ features Kareena Kapoor Khan in a gripping role as a grieving detective on a mission to apprehend a child murderer. The film’s trailer has already generated buzz, showcasing Kareena’s intense and compelling performance.

As the release date approaches, Ranveer Brar is filled with anticipation. “This has been an exhilarating journey, and I’m excited for audiences to experience the film,” he concluded.