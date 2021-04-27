Actor Rannvijay Singha took to social media to post a picture on Monday, with wife Priyanka and daughter Kainaat.

In the picture, the three of them can be spotted spending time outdoors. The actor wrote about how he was not able to be with his family over the last four months owing to Covid restrictions, and is happy to finally be back.

“To be reunited with the pieces of your own heart can’t be expressed. @priankasingha @singhakainaat Due to covid restrictions on travel and our lives I was away from them for 4 months. Now that we are together every moment is precious and it reminds me that when we were in the first Lockdown in Mumbai we spent a lot of time as a family and our bond grew stronger. If u are with ur families, cherish it, be grateful and stay at home,spend quality time with each other. Use the time at home on constructive things. Stay home,” he wrote.

Rannvijay is currently a part of the OTT series “Sumer Singh Case Files: Girlfriends”. He is known for hosting reality shows such as “Roadies” and “Splitsvilla”.