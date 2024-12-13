Rani Mukerji set to make explosive return in ‘Mardaani 3’

In a thrilling update for fans of the ‘Mardaani’ franchise, Yash Raj Films (YRF) has officially announced the production of ‘Mardaani 3’, set to begin in April 2025. The film will once again feature Rani Mukerji in the role of the fierce and fearless cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy.

The announcement was made on the release anniversary of ‘Mardaani 2’, with YRF sharing the exciting news that the highly anticipated third instalment will hit theatres in 2026.

The ‘Mardaani’ series has garnered a loyal fanbase over the years, becoming one of the largest solo female-led franchises in Hindi cinema.

Rani Mukerji, who has become synonymous with the role of Shivani, expressed her excitement about returning to the character.

In a statement, she shared, “I’m thrilled to announce that we are starting shooting of ‘Mardaani 3’ in April 2025! It is always special to wear the police uniform and play a character that has only given me love. I’m proud to essay the character of this feisty cop again in ‘Mardaani 3’ as a tribute to all the unsung, brave, self-sacrificing cops who work tirelessly every single day to keep us safe.”

The actress also revealed that ‘Mardaani 3’ will raise the stakes in terms of action and intensity. “When we set out to make ‘Mardaani 3’, we were hoping to find a script that would elevate the franchise experience. I am really excited about what we have at hand and I’m only hoping that the audience too feels the same after watching the film in theatres!” she added.

Rani also teased the tone of the upcoming film, describing it as “dark, deadly, and brutal.” She acknowledged the responsibility the team feels to meet the high expectations fans have for the series, saying, “I’m intrigued to find out the response of the people towards our film. I hope they shower this film with the same amount of love that they have always given.”

The film will be produced by Aditya Chopra, the driving force behind the ‘Mardaani’ franchise. It will also introduce fresh talent to continue the legacy of the series. The script will be written by Aayush Gupta, known for his work on ‘The Railway Men’, while the film will be directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the Associate Director of ‘War 2’.