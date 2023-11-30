Rani Mukerji reveals tactic to keep daughter Adira away from paparazzi’s lens

In a candid revelation on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji shed light on the conscious decision she and her husband, Aditya Chopra, made to shield their daughter, Adira, from the prying eyes of the public. The seasoned actress, known for her wit, shared an amusing anecdote about how she manages to keep Adira away from the relentless paparazzi.

Addressing the host, Karan Johar’s inquiry about the successful strategy of maintaining Adira’s privacy, Mukerji chuckled and said, “I simply tell them not to snap the baby’s picture. They look into my eyes, and they get scared.” She went on to express gratitude to the media for respecting their decision, stating, “Right from the time Adira was born, I have to thank all the paparazzi and all the media people; they really love me because they kind of respected that.”

The actress explained that the decision to keep Adira away from the public eye was a mutual one between her and Aditya Chopra. Their objective was to raise her in a way that she doesn’t feel privileged or special at school, but rather like any other child. Mukerji emphasized that achieving this required Adira not being photographed. She said, “That would only happen if she would not be photographed.”

Recounting a pivotal moment, Mukerji shared that the first year she traveled with Adira outside the country was significant. She made a request to the paparazzi, saying, “Please don’t take pictures of the baby,” and to her satisfaction, they respected her wishes. Since that momentous occasion, every time she travels, the paparazzi patiently wait until Adira is safely inside the airport before capturing any photos.

In an industry where the spotlight is often on celebrity children, Rani Mukerji’s deliberate choice to keep Adira away from the public gaze reflects her commitment to providing a normal and grounded upbringing for her daughter. The actress’s humorous approach to dealing with the paparazzi adds a light-hearted touch to the serious decision behind protecting Adira’s privacy.