Ranbir Kapoor’s Viral ‘Rockstar’ singing clip sparks hilarious reactions

The 2011 blockbuster ‘Rockstar’ showcases not only filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s vision but also adds to Ranbir Kapoor’s repertoire. Recently, the film re-released due to public demand. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor portrays a tortured and heartbroken artist with the stage name Jordan. A behind-the-scenes clip featuring the actor has recently gone viral on the internet. In the video, Ranbir, embodying his Jordan character, strums the guitar and sings the hit track “Jo Bhi Main,” originally performed by Mohit Chauhan. Viewers have reacted with amusement to Kapoor’s original singing voice, leading to a range of hilarious comments.

In the video, the filming team surrounds Ranbir as Imtiaz Ali gives him directions. The actor then channels his inner singer and performs “Jo Bhi Main” in his Jordan avatar. Sharing the video on Reddit, one user wrote, “I don’t know how they shot the movie with a straight face after watching this.” Reactions to the ‘Sanju’ actor’s singing have been filled with humor. One commenter noted, “Ab patha chala Nadaan parinda kyun Ghar nahi aa raha tha,” while another added, “Ironically, Ranbir jo bhi kah raha uske alfaz usko sach me barbaad kar rahe…watch his interviews.” Another user remarked, “The violent laugh that overcame me the moment I unmuted this. I was not expecting it to be that bad.”

Catch the viral video here:

Despite the jokes, several users are praising the actor for his authentic and convincing performance in the film. Many have credited him for actually singing behind the scenes, which contributed to the powerful output on screen with Mohit Chauhan’s vocals. Several fans also noted that Ranbir is among the best in Bollywood at lip-syncing, much like his late father.

The track “Jo Bhi Main” has been originally sung by Mohit Chauhan. He also voiced eight other songs for ‘Rockstar’. Besides Ranbir Kapoor, the film also starred Nargis Fakhri, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shammi Kapoor, Piyush Mishra, and Jaideep Ahlawat, among others. Created with a budget of 60 crores, the film earned 108 crores upon its initial release and 10 crores on its re-release. Notably, Ranbir Kapoor received several awards for his performance.

On the work front, Ranbir last starred in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s blockbuster ‘Animal’. A sequel, titled ‘Animal Park’, is already in development. Additionally, he has Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayan’ and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’ in the pipeline.