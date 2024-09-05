Nawazuddin reflects on the legacy of ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’

When ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ first graced the silver screen, few could have predicted its evolution into a cultural phenomenon. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who delivered a standout performance as Faisal Khan in Wasseypur, came into the spotlight, earning acclaim for his portrayal that captivated both critics and audiences.

The film, which released in two parts—on June 22 and August 8, 2012—has since been a ‘cult classic’, telling the gripping tale of a coal mafia’s reign over three generations. The narrative, marked by its intense drama and intricate plotting, showcases a world of crime, power struggles, and familial conflict.

Recently, as ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ made a return to theaters after 12 years, Siddiqui took a moment to reflect on his journey with the film.

In an interview with ANI, he shared his initial doubts about the film’s potential. “I never thought ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ would become a cult film,” Siddiqui confessed. “When I saw the film’s first cut, I was puzzled. But after watching the edited version at the Cannes Film Festival, it truly mesmerized me. It was clear to me that Anurag Kashyap is a genius.”

Kashyap, the visionary director behind the film, had crafted a raw and compelling narrative that resonated with audiences worldwide. Siddiqui’s admiration for Kashyap’s creativity underscores the transformative impact the film had on its cast and crew.

The ensemble cast, including prominent actors such as Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, and Tigmanshu Dhulia, played crucial roles in bringing the gritty saga to life. Their collective performances contributed to the film’s enduring appeal and its status as a landmark in Indian cinema.

For Nawazuddin Siddiqui, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ remains a defining moment in his career, one that showcased his extraordinary talent and solidified his place in the cinematic world.