Actor Ranbir Kapoor resumed shooting amid the novel coronavirus. The actor, on Monday, went on the sets. The pictures of the same have been making rounds on the internet. Meanwhile, he also celebrated his hairstylist Ajay Kaloya’s birthday.

Ajay Kaloya shared a few pictures from the set on his Instagram handle, which showed the actor casually dressed and wearing a mask.

Alongside the video, he wrote, “Celebrating my birthday on set… Never imagined would have to celebrate my birthday with social distancing and wld be wished without any hugs from my family, friends and my colleague. #lockdown #lockdownbirthday #onset (sic).”

According to reports, Ranbir was shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra when the government imposed lockdown in March. The film, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia, is slated for a December release. However, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, its release is likely to be pushed to next year.

This is not the first time that Brahmastra has been delayed. Earlier, in February, the makers released a video in which Ranbir said that everyone, from his parents to his fans, was making fun of him as the film was in the making for more than two years.

Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir also has Karan Malhotra’s dacoit drama, Shamshera, in the pipeline. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.