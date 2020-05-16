The first episode titled “Revive, Relive, Rebuild-the optimistic view” featured renowned names from the Media and Entertainment industry including Anil Kapoor, Kabir Khan, Shibasish Sarkar (Group CEO – Content, Digital & Gaming at Reliance Entertainment), Jayantilal Gada (CMD – Pen India Limited), JD Majethia (Actor-Producer-Director, Chairman IFTPC), Amrita Pandey (CEO – Junglee Pictures) and Anjum Rajabali (Executive Committee Member, Screen Writers Association).

Held live on May 15, 2020 from 6.30-8 pm IST on Facebook, the first episode witnessed an impressive line-up of panelists who brought with them a wealth of experience and shared their invaluable inputs for the viewers across the globe.

Day Two of the webseries that airs today, 16th May, 2020 promises to be even more exciting and is the perfect back-to-back weekend dose.

Episode 2, titled “Exploring New Avenues- OTT the Game Changer” goes live today at 2 pm and will feature eminent celebrities from the Media and Entertainment industry including Mukesh Bhatt (Producer Vishesh Films), Allu Arvind (Producer, Geetha Arts), Madhu Mantena Producer (Big Bang Media) and Entrepreneur, Sameer Nair (Producer, Applause Entertainment), Krishna DK (Writer, Director& Producer D2R Films), Karan Bedi (CEO- MX Player), Sujoy Ghosh (Writer, Director & Producer), Raj Nayak (Producer, House of Cheer), Nikhil Advani (Film Maker and Partner at Emmay Entertainment and Motion Picture) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment).

Straight after this, Naik Naik and Company is all set to up the ante with what looks like an interesting discussion on “Reinventing and Rediscovering” with talent and talent managers which goes live at 6 pm. A cracking line up of panelists this one includes Rana Daggubati (Actor and Producer), Huma Qureshi (Actress), Madhur Bhandarkar (National Award Winner and Padmashree awardee), Jackky Bhagnani (Actor Producer Puja Entertainment and Founder Jjust Music), Huma Qureshi (Actress), Vijay Subramaniam (Co-Founder & CEO, Kwan Talent Management Agency), Caleb Franklin (Founder and Managing Partner, Matter Advisors), Sanjay Gupta (Filmmaker and Producer) and Gunjan Arya (CEO, Only Much Louder).

