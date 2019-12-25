Actor Ram Kapoor is gearing up for his upcoming flick Bahut Hua Sammaan. Helmed by Ashish R. Shukla, the film is written by Avinash Singh and Vijay Narayan Verma. It also features dancer-choreographer-actor Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Chauhan, Sanjay Mishra and Flora Saini.

Bahut Hua Sammaan was a lovely experience. It’s an against-all-odds kind of a project which he loved being a part of because such projects end up being really satisfying to work on. He can’t wait to see the final product because I haven’t seen anything yet,” said Ram in a statement quoted by IANS.

Revolving around the lives of two engineering students, Bahut Hua Sammaan is a hilarious depiction of their quick con jobs at their college. The film was shot across Varanasi and Mumbai.

“We have tried to be as fresh and relevant as possible to the pop culture today. The film will be a sharp comic satire with a great soundtrack. We have taken some of the hidden gems from the rich catalog of Saregama and tried to experiment with the same. I am really looking forward to seeing how audiences react to our labor of love,”Shukla told IANS.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, VP Films and TV at Saregama, added: “‘Bahut Hua Sammaan’ is a zany comedy, and with a stellar cast on hand, with the reins of direction in the capable hands of Ashish, I am betting we will have a cracker of a film in our hand.”

Bahut Hua Sammaan is a Yoodlee Films project.