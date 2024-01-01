Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani to wed in Goa on February 22

Love is in the air as actress Rakul Preet Singh and her producer beau Jackky Bhagnani prepare to embark on the journey of marital bliss. The couple, who made their relationship public in October 2021, has decided to tie the knot on February 22 in the serene locales of Goa. The duo, known for their low-key and private nature, intends to keep the affair intimate, shrouded in secrecy.

Before the wedding festivities kick in, the lovebirds are indulging in a well-deserved break. Jackky Bhagnani is currently celebrating his bachelor party in the vibrant city of Bangkok, Thailand. Notably, Rakul Preet Singh is also relishing the vacation in the same exotic destination. The couple has been cautious about keeping details under wraps, ensuring the celebration is a private affair away from the prying eyes of the media.

The journey to matrimony for Rakul and Jackky has been documented on social media since their official announcement. On Rakul’s birthday, Jackky shared a romantic snapshot on Instagram, capturing a tender moment as they held hands. The accompanying caption expressed the depth of their connection, stating, “With you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun (sic).”

The couple has continued to share glimpses of their love story through various posts and has made numerous public appearances together, solidifying their bond in the eyes of fans. Professionally, Rakul Preet Singh is gearing up for her role in “Indian 2” alongside the legendary Kamal Haasan. The film, a sequel to the 1996 release, features Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Jackky Bhagnani is eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming production, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.” Directed by Zafar, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Scheduled to hit theaters on Eid 2024, the film promises to be a treat for moviegoers.

As Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani embark on this beautiful journey together, fans eagerly await the celebration of their love on February 22, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.