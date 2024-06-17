Rajkumar Hirani to showcase ‘Dunki’ at Shanghai Film Festival

Renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has received an exclusive invitation to attend the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) as a distinguished representative of the Indian film industry. The festival, which commenced on June 14th, has stirred up excitement by including Hirani’s latest directorial venture, ‘Dunki’, in its lineup.

What makes this screening particularly noteworthy is the film’s focus on the poignant theme of immigration. ‘Dunki’ sheds light on the arduous journeys undertaken by individuals seeking to relocate to foreign lands, a topic of global significance in today’s interconnected world. The title itself, derived from the term “donkey journey,” symbolizes the challenging and often perilous paths traversed by migrants worldwide.

Featuring an ensemble cast led by the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Dunki’ has garnered attention for its stellar performances and gripping narrative. Alongside Khan, the film stars acclaimed actors such as Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochhar, adding depth and resonance to its storytelling.

In an interview with ANI, Rajkumar Hirani delved into the inspiration behind ‘Dunki’ and the extensive research that shaped its storyline. He revealed that the idea stemmed from encounters during the filming of ‘PK’ in Italy, where he stumbled upon instances of Indian immigrants living in precarious situations abroad.

Hirani’s exploration led him to delve deeper into the complexities of immigration, uncovering poignant tales of aspirations and struggles. From the bustling visa streets of Punjab to the makeshift classrooms offering English lessons, his journey unveiled the diverse facets of the immigration experience.

Through ‘Dunki’, Hirani endeavors to amplify the voices of those whose stories often remain unheard, offering a nuanced portrayal of the human desire for a better life beyond borders. For Shah Rukh Khan, the film holds a special place, resonating deeply with its emotional depth and narrative richness.

As the curtains rise at the Shanghai International Film Festival, ‘Dunki’ stands poised to captivate audiences with its compelling storytelling and thought-provoking themes, reaffirming Rajkumar Hirani’s status as a visionary filmmaker committed to pushing cinematic boundaries.