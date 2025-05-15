Aamir Khan & Rajkumar Hirani team up for Dadasaheb Phalke biopic

Dadasaheb Phalke biopic: It’s finally happening—Bollywood’s beloved duo, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, are reuniting for a big-screen project after 11 long years. And this time, they’re taking a nostalgic journey into the roots of Indian cinema. The actor-director team behind iconic hits like ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘PK’ will collaborate once again, but not for just another film—this one’s a biopic on none other than Dadasaheb Phalke, the man who gave India its very first feature film.

The biopic will bring to life the story of Phalke, hailed as the “Father of Indian Cinema,” and will be set during the backdrop of India’s freedom movement.

The film aims to blend historical drama with the emotional gravitas that both Khan and Hirani are known for.

And if that wasn’t exciting enough, the shooting for this much-anticipated film kicks off in October 2025.

Taran Adarsh, a well-known trade analyst, broke the news on social media, sharing that the film’s script has been under development for over four years.

Aamir Khan is expected to dive into prep work right after wrapping up promotions for ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, his upcoming release slated for June 20.

The makers are pulling out all the stops to ensure an authentic portrayal of the early 1900s. In a fascinating twist, VFX studios in Los Angeles have already begun crafting AI-based visuals to reimagine the era when Indian cinema was just taking baby steps.

Scriptwriting for the biopic has been a labor of love. Hirani has once again joined forces with long-time collaborator Abhijat Joshi, and they’ve welcomed writers Hindukush Bharadwaj and Avishkar Bharadwaj into the fold to bring this story to life.

According to the production team, the research has been extensive, and the project has received valuable inputs from Dadasaheb Phalke’s own grandson, Chandrashekhar Srikrishna Pusalkar, who shared personal anecdotes to lend depth and authenticity to the film.