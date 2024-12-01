Raj Kundra requests media to not drag Shilpa Shetty’s name amid ED investigation

Businessman Raj Kundra penned a note on Instagram requesting media personnel not to drag his wife and actor Shilpa Shetty’s name amid the alleged Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at his house.

He wrote, “To whom it may concern, While the media seems to have a flair for drama, let’s set the record straight: I’m fully complying with the ongoing investigation that has been unfolding for the last four years. As for the claims of ‘associates’, ‘pornography’ and ‘money laundering’, let’s just say that no amount of sensationalism will cloud the truth, in the end, justice will prevail.”

“It’s unacceptable to repeatedly drag my wife’s name into unrelated matters. Please respect the boundaries,” he added.

Advertisement

The ED’s investigation has link to allegations surrounding the distribution of adult films.

Earlier, Shilpa’s lawyer issued a statement, saying she has “nothing to do with any offence.”

In a statement, advocate Prashant Patil called the reports “misleading.”

“There have been reports in the media saying that my client Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra faced raids by the Enforcement Directorate. These reports are not true and are misleading. As per my instructions, there is no Enforcement Directorate raid on Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with any offence of whatsoever nature,” the statement read.

Patil also mentioned the case in question is an ongoing probe regarding Raj Kundra, and that he has been cooperating with the authorities.”

However, the case in question is an ongoing investigation regarding Mr Raj Kundra and he is cooperating with the investigation for truth to come out,” he mentioned.

The lawyer also requested media personnel to refrain from using pictures and videos of Shilpa while mentioning the case in the reports.

“Would request the electronic and print media to refrain from using the videos , pictures and name of Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with the case . Strict cognisance shall be taken against irresponsible journalism wherein the pictures or videos of Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra are shared on this matter,” the statement concluded.