Bam Bam Bhole: Salman Khan’s explosive holi song teaser from ‘Sikandar’ is here!

Get ready for a splash of colors, beats, and pure Salman Khan swag! The teaser for ‘Bam Bam Bhole’, the much-awaited Holi anthem from ‘Sikandar’, is finally out, and it’s already sending fans into a frenzy.

Opening with a power-packed rap, the teaser sets the stage for an electrifying celebration. The rap is penned and performed by Shaikhspeare, Y-Ash, and Husxain from ‘Bombay Lokal’, alongside young talents from ‘The Dharavi Dream Project’—Bhimrao Jogu, Sarfaraz Shaikh, and Faisal Ansari.

Their high-energy verses blend seamlessly with vibrant Holi visuals, creating a track that’s fresh, raw, and pulsating with festival vibes.

And then, as the beats drop, Salman Khan makes his grand entry—oozing charisma, style, and that signature attitude. Whether it’s his effortless moves or his screen presence, he ensures ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ will be on every Holi playlist this season!

Composed by Pritam, the song is a true festive extravaganza with dynamic choreography and foot-tapping beats. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ is all ready to drop, promising a riot of colors and an unforgettable dance number.

The action-packed ‘Sikandar’ is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of the year. Starring Salman Khan in the lead role, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.

Announced on Eid 2024, the film wrapped up its shoot in January 2025 and boasts a budget of ₹200 crore—making it one of the most expensive Bollywood productions to date. With cinematography by Tirru and a background score by Santhosh Narayanan, ‘Sikandar’ promises high-octane action and gripping drama.

Mark your calendars! ‘Sikandar’ is set to hit theaters worldwide on March 28, 2025, just in time for Eid. Until then, let’s celebrate Holi with ‘Bam Bam Bhole’!

Are you excited for this Salman Khan-starrer? Drop your thoughts in the comments!