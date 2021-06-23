Actress Radhika Apte took her second vaccine shot for Covid exactly a month after her first dose. The actress shared the update with fans on Instagram on Tuesday.

“TWICE JABBED” wrote Radhika, using the hashtag ‘long live NHS’. The National Health Service (NHS) is the umbrella term for the healthcare systems of the United Kingdom.

The actress is reportedly in London, hometown of her husband Benedict Taylor.

In Tuesday picture, Radhika sits casually in her home garden dressed in a pink top and blue jeans, with a coffee mug in one hand. She signals with fingers of her other hand to denote her second dose.