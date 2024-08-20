‘Race 4’: Saif Ali Khan returns, Abbas-Mustan out

Among Bollywood’s several film franchises, the ‘Race’ series has always been a fan favorite. After the massive success of the first film, led by Saif Ali Khan, the makers delivered another hit sequel with the actor. The acclaimed action-thriller duo Abbas-Mustan directed both films. However, the third installment wasn’t well received by critics and viewers, despite performing well at the box office. ‘Race 3,’ led by Salman Khan, was directed by Remo D’Souza.

Recently, producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed the development of ‘Race 4,’ and now they have revealed that the original star of the film series, Saif Ali Khan, will return to the franchise. The makers have decided to reboot the hit series, known for its action sequences, twists, music, and thrill. However, it seems that the directorial duo Abbas-Mustan, who helmed the first two installments, will not be returning to direct the upcoming film.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, a source close to the production said, “Saif Ali Khan has been discussing Race 4 with Ramesh Taurani for a while now, and the duo has finally agreed to reboot the franchise with Race 4. The actor has agreed in principle and is excited to re-enter the world of Race. Ramesh Taurani aims to start filming in the first quarter of 2025.”

Advertisement

Additionally, the source revealed that while the basic plot of the upcoming film is getting ready, the team is currently working on the screenplay. Besides Saif Ali Khan, a star-studded ensemble cast will join, with casting still underway. The makers are also looking to reboot the franchise by bringing in a fresh and credible director.

The first ‘Race’ film premiered in 2008 and quickly became a fan favorite with its gripping story and action sequences. The film starred Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Akshaye Khanna, and Bipasha Basu, along with Anil Kapoor. It proved to be a massive box office success, ranking as the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

The sequel, ‘Race 2,’ released in 2013, featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, John Abraham, and Anil Kapoor in key roles, continuing the storyline of its predecessor. However, the third film took a different direction, loosely connecting to the previous two and introducing a new cast, including Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Anil Kapoor.

In related news, Saif Ali Khan is currently preparing to shoot Priyadarshan’s upcoming thriller, which will feature Bobby Deol as the antagonist.