‘Race 4’: Is Sidharth Malhotra joining the ‘Race’ franchise?

As one of the most famous franchises of Bollywood is gearing up for a reboot, fans have been buzzing with anticipation. For ‘Race 4’, producer Ramesh Taurani is bringing back the OG hero of the film series, Saif Ali Khan. Saif headlined the first two instalments of the series while ‘Race 3’ starred Salman Khan. While the first two parts emerged as blockbusters, fans weren’t as happy with the third instalment. Now, Taurani is roping in ‘Shershaah’ star Sidharth Malhotra for the upcoming film, as per reports.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, sources close to the production told the media outlet that Sidharth Malhotra has conveyed his interest in joining Saif for ‘Race 4.’ Reportedly, the actor has been in discussions with Ramesh Taurani for a while now. The source revealed that Taurani has got a team of in-house writers to develop the basic plot of ‘Race 4.’ However, the producer has outsourced a few seasoned writers and directors to develop the plot into a screenplay. “While the writing work is on, he has initiated conversations with Sidharth Malhotra to play the leading man of Race 4 alongside Saif Ali Khan. Sid is a big fan of Race Franchise and is interested in doing the film.”

The source iterated the format of the film series, featuring a showdown between two stars. While it was Saif and Akshaye Khanna in ‘Race,’ it was Saif and John Abraham in ‘Race 2.’ Highlight the formula, the source revealed, “Staying true to the world of this franchise, the Race franchise is getting a reboot with a face-off between Saif and Sid. It’s a pure two-hero film, with both the characters having shades of grey.”

Featuring high-octane action sequences, a thrilling storyline, music, and an ensemble cast, the film series has become a classic favourite. ‘Race 4’ will also bring on board a studded team for a gripping storyline. The source stated that the makers are confident about the reboot. While Saif is going to return to the franchise, the OG directorial duo Abbas-Mustan who helmed the first two instalments will not be a part of the grand return. Reportedly, the producers are eyeing a fresh voice to direct the film. The production of ‘Race 4’ is expected to begin in early 2025.

The first ‘Race’ film premiered in 2008 and quickly became a fan favourite with its gripping narrative and action sequences. The film starred Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Akshaye Khanna, and Bipasha Basu, along with Anil Kapoor. It proved to be a massive box office success, ranking as the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

Meanwhile, the sequel, ‘Race 2,’ released in 2013, featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, John Abraham, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. It continued the storyline of its predecessor. However, the third film took a different direction. ‘Race 3’ starred Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Anil Kapoor.