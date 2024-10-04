Raashii Khanna, Vikrant Massey promote ‘The Sabarmati Report’ at Navratri pandal

Raashii Khanna and Vikrant Massey are making headlines as they embark on an exciting promotional tour for their upcoming film, ‘The Sabarmati Report’.

In a celebration coinciding with Navratri, the duo paid a visit to a local pandal, honoring the festive season by seeking blessings from the goddess.

‘The Sabarmati Report’ is a Hindi-language drama thriller directed by Ranjan Chandel, later taken over by Dheeraj Sarna. The film tackles the serious subject of the Godhra train burning incident from February 27, 2002, a tragedy that shook the nation.

Raashii Khanna takes on the challenging role of a dedicated reporter, determined to uncover the truths surrounding this tragic event. Alongside her, Vikrant Massey plays a pivotal role that drives the investigative narrative forward.

The filmmakers recently revealed that the film is ready to hit theaters on November 15, 2024. The promotional campaign has already stirred considerable excitement, particularly with the release of the film’s gripping trailer and a striking new poster that offers a tantalizing glimpse into the film’s plot.

Raashii’s powerful performance as a reporter has sparked a wave of curiosity among audiences, who are keen to witness her in yet another impactful role.

Beyond ‘The Sabarmati Report’, Raashii Khanna and Vikrant Massey are going to reunite in the upcoming film ‘Talakhon Mein Ek’, which is also on the horizon. Raashii has a busy schedule ahead, as she is also gearing up for her Telugu film, ‘Telusu Kada’, further showcasing her versatility as an actress.