Pulkit Samrat surprises Kriti Kharbanda with tabla talent

Pulkit Samrat, renowned for his charismatic roles in the Fukrey series and the recent Fukrey 3, has unveiled a hidden musical talent that has left fans and girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda in awe – his newfound proficiency in playing the tabla.

In an unexpected twist, Pulkit took to social media to share a video showcasing his rhythmic prowess on the tabla, offering a glimpse into a side of him beyond the silver screen. The footage captures the actor completely immersed in the beats, demonstrating not just a newfound passion but also an impressive level of skill.

Captioning the post, Pulkit wrote, “To learning new things. To embracing the old ones. #happynewyear Dear #2024, be kind like your predecessor. PS: wait for @kriti.kharbanda’s jaw-dropping expression! I wish you could see it. Priceless! I could learn many things just to keep surprising her and sweep her off her feet every day!”

Advertisement

Kriti Kharbanda, a talented actress in her own right and Pulkit’s girlfriend, couldn’t contain her surprise and admiration in the video. In a candid moment, she exclaimed, “Tujhe Bajana aata hai?!” (“You know how to play?”) perfectly capturing the sentiments of fans who were equally stunned by this unexpected revelation.

Whether on the big screen or behind the tabla, Pulkit Samrat continues to captivate audiences, proving that there’s always more than meets the eye in the world of entertainment. His ability to surprise and delight not only adds another layer to his multifaceted talents but also reinforces the notion that true stars are always full of surprises.