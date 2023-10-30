Priyanka Chopra’s Stand for Female-Led Films

Priyanka Chopra believes that the lack of success of female-led films is a shared responsibility. Whether one is a filmmaker, actor, or writer, she is determined not to disappoint womankind in the face of limited opportunities. According to her, when a movie led by women fails to perform well, it is a setback for all women.

During a conversation with actor Bhumi Pednekar at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023, Priyanka expressed her thoughts. She emphasized that such failures set back the progress of women and are akin to moving them a few steps in the wrong direction.

Reflecting on her experience in the film industry, Priyanka recalled her 2008 movie, “Fashion,” which was a female-led project. She revealed that she received advice against taking on such a role early in her career.

Priyanka conveyed that there exists significant pressure associated with being part of a female-led film, particularly in light of the limited opportunities available. She noted the increasing number of successful female-led films, yet emphasized the difficulty of ensuring success on each occasion.

She expressed that when a female-led film does not meet expectations, she perceives it as a collective disappointment for women. It gives her the feeling that there is a regression in progress. She stressed the importance of making the most of such opportunities, recognizing that only a select few have the privilege to partake in them, and they must strive for excellence. Whether it concerns filmmakers, actors, writers, or various aspects of the industry like hair and makeup, she underscored the unwavering commitment to not disappointing womankind due to the scarcity of such chances.

Priyanka Chopra’s sentiments underscore the importance of success in female-led projects, acknowledging the challenges and the responsibility that come with them. She firmly believes that every opportunity must be seized to advance the cause of women in the film industry and to challenge the norms of a male-dominated field. In doing so, she aims to break barriers and pave the way for future generations of women who aspire to make their mark in the world of cinema.