Priyanka Chopra wishes Eid Mubarak, longs for home’s Eid delicacies

Priyanka Chopra, the beloved Bollywood and Hollywood star, recently shared heartfelt Eid greetings with her fans on Instagram. However, amidst the festive cheer, she couldn’t help but express her longing for the traditional Eid delicacies back home, especially sheer khurma and biryani.

In her Instagram Story, Priyanka wrote, “Missing sheer khurma and biryani back home, Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating.” The post was accompanied by a red heart emoji, radiating warmth and festive spirit.

Eid ul-Fitr holds significant cultural and religious importance, marking the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. It’s a time for joyous celebrations, communal prayers, and indulging in delicious feasts with loved ones.

While Priyanka is missing out on the festivities, she’s busy gearing up for her upcoming Hollywood venture, ‘Heads Of State’. Excited about her role in the film, she recently shared a glimpse of the script on Instagram, teasing fans with the prospect of her collaboration with acclaimed actors like John Cena and Idris Elba.

But Priyanka’s creative endeavors don’t end there. She also announced her involvement as a producer in Barry Avrich’s new feature documentary, ‘Born Hungry’. Sharing her enthusiasm on Instagram, Priyanka expressed her admiration for the project’s compelling narrative and the resilience showcased by its protagonist, Sash.

“We cannot wait to share this story with you,” Priyanka exclaimed, echoing the sentiments of anticipation and eagerness shared by her fans.

With her infectious energy and unwavering dedication to her craft, Priyanka continues to inspire audiences worldwide, both on and off the screen. As she navigates through her diverse roles, be it as an actor or a producer, she leaves an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, captivating hearts with every endeavor.