Priyanka Chopra refused to wear a swimsuit at Miss World, says mom Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has always carried herself with grace and confidence — qualities that helped her conquer the world stage, but did you know the global star once stood her ground at the Miss World pageant, refusing to wear a swimsuit during one of the rounds?

The revelation came straight from her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, who recently opened up about the incident in an interview with Lehren Retro.

Advertisement

Long before Priyanka became a household name in Bollywood and Hollywood, she was just a girl with dreams from a middle-class Indian family. Despite stepping into the glamorous world of beauty pageants at a young age, Priyanka remained firm about what she was comfortable with — and what she wasn’t.

Advertisement

In the interview, Dr. Madhu Chopra shared how the organisers of the Miss World 2000 pageant had asked Priyanka to wear a two-piece swimsuit during the swimwear round. But Priyanka politely said no.

“Priyanka’s behaviour and conduct have always been exemplary,” Madhu said. “During the swimwear round, they asked her to wear a two-piece. She said, ‘No.’ She didn’t throw tantrums or create drama — she simply stood her ground with dignity.”

The organisers respected Priyanka’s decision. Her refusal didn’t affect her journey — in fact, it only added to the admiration she commanded. Priyanka went on to win the coveted Miss World crown that year, becoming the fifth Indian woman to achieve the title.

Priyanka’s journey to the crown wasn’t all smooth sailing. She had finished as the runner-up at the Femina Miss India 2000 pageant, losing to Lara Dutta, who went on to become Miss Universe the same year. But destiny had other plans. Representing India on the global stage, Priyanka’s confidence, intelligence, and charm won hearts — and the crown.

Two years later, she made her acting debut with the Tamil film ‘Thamizhan’ and soon entered Bollywood with ‘The Hero: Love Story of a Spy’. The rest, as they say, is history.