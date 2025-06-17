Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck show the world how to co-parent with love and respect

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck may have gone their separate ways romantically, but when it comes to parenting, they seem closer than ever—and fans have definitely noticed.

Their recent warm interactions, including Garner’s sweet Father’s Day post, have reignited public interest in their relationship, though the two remain simply great co-parents and friends.

On Father’s Day, Jennifer Garner shared a touching message for Ben Affleck on her Instagram Stories.

Posting a throwback photo of the actor holding one of their children as a baby, she wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to three people’s favourite landing spot,” giving a heartfelt nod to his role as dad to their three kids: Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13.

Jennifer and Ben’s story has been closely followed for years. After a decade-long marriage, the couple announced their separation in 2015 and officially divorced three years later.

Despite their split, they’ve consistently shown the world that prioritizing their children is what matters most.

In fact, their easy-going, friendly bond in recent times has even sparked rumours of a possible reconciliation, especially following Ben’s divorce from Jennifer Lopez earlier this year, which was finalized in January 2025.

However, insiders confirm that Garner and Affleck have found peace and happiness in their current relationship as supportive co-parents, not as a reunited couple.

Ben, 52, has always spoken highly of Jennifer’s parenting. Earlier this year, he openly expressed his appreciation, saying he was “really lucky” to co-parent with someone as “wonderful and great” as Jennifer.

He has never hesitated to call her a “superhero mom,” a phrase he has used multiple times over the years to describe her dedication to their children.

Their journey hasn’t been without its challenges, but they’ve worked hard to build a healthy, respectful dynamic. Ben has often emphasized how much they both focus on putting their children first. “When you have children with somebody, you have a connection with them forever,” he once said, adding that while their marriage didn’t work, it was always essential for their kids to see their parents respecting and supporting each other.

Garner, who tends to be more private about their co-parenting life, has occasionally opened up about how her views have evolved since their separation. Back in 2016, she once told ‘Vanity Fair’ that one of her biggest heartbreaks was losing the dream of dancing with the love of her life at their children’s weddings.

But by 2021, she had made peace with it. In an interview with ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, she warmly said, “When our kids will marry, we’ll dance, I know that now. We’ll boogaloo and have a great time. I don’t worry about that anymore.”