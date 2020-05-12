Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was in home quarantine with her husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles, finally stepped out on Monday. The actress came out after two months of a long quarantine period. As soon as the actress came out, she clicked a quick selfie and shared it on social media expressing her inner thoughts.

Priyanka, on Tuesday took to her official Instagram handle to share a selfie which showed her wearing a mask as life slowly returned to normal in the US which has witnessed over 80,000 deaths due to coronavirus pandemic.

Alongside the picture, Priyanka wrote a caption, “Eyes are never quiet. #FirstDayOutIn2Months Thanks for the masks @avoyermagyan (sic).”

Earlier in March, just a week after isolation, Priyanka then shared her state of mind. She had said in a live video, “This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down and it feels like, something out of a movie, but its not. Nick and I have been home for the last week and this is day 8 of self-isolation for us. We have always had such crazy schedules and had so many people around us all day and all of a sudden, this being our reality, it just feels crazy. I am sure all of you feel the same way. We are taking all recommended precautions right now, we are safe, we are healthy, we are practising social distancing.”

Meanwhile, the actress keeps on giving treats to her fans by sharing snippets from her quarantine life. From taking piano lessons from Nick to giving out ‘desi vibes’ in a saree, she keeps herself busy in every possible way.