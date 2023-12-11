Priyanka Chopra joins UN call for ceasefire in Palestine

In a heartfelt plea for peace, global icon Priyanka Chopra has added her voice to the growing chorus calling for a “lasting humanitarian ceasefire” to protect the children caught in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Palestine.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Chopra shared a post originally posted by UNICEF, the United Nations agency dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to children worldwide. The shared post featured a quote from Catherine Russell, the executive director of UNICEF, emphasizing the urgent need for a “lasting humanitarian ceasefire” as the violence continues to claim the lives of thousands of children.

The post shed light on the dire situation in the Gaza Strip, labeling it as the “most dangerous place in the world to be a child.” It lamented the resumption of violence after a brief period of respite, highlighting the devastating impact on Palestinian children. The caption revealed grim statistics, stating that over 5,300 Palestinian children had reportedly lost their lives in 48 days of relentless bombing. This figure excluded many more children who remain missing and are presumed to be buried under the rubble.

UNICEF’s executive director, Catherine Russell, issued a passionate call for action, urging all parties involved to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law and ensure the protection and assistance of children. The statement emphasized the universal right of all children in the state of Palestine and Israel to live in peace and aspire to a better future.

This isn’t the first time Priyanka Chopra has stood in solidarity with those affected by the conflict. In November, she joined a cohort of influential celebrities, including Richard Gere, Hasan Minhaj, and the Hadid sisters, in signing an open letter addressed to the US Congress and President Joe Biden. The letter implored immediate action for de-escalation and a ceasefire in Gaza, expressing grave concern over the escalating Palestinian death toll.

Chopra’s advocacy reflects the collective plea from artists and public figures for an end to the violence and the protection of innocent lives in the region. As the world watches, the call for a “lasting humanitarian ceasefire” gains momentum, echoing the sentiments of those who believe in the possibility of a peaceful and hopeful future for all children in Palestine and Israel.