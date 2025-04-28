Preity Zinta on meeting Virat Kohli: “We were showing each other our kids’ pictures”

Preity meets Virat: Preity Zinta has once again proven she’s one of the most lovable faces at the IPL — both on and off the field.

The Bollywood star and Punjab Kings’ co-owner has been keeping her fans entertained with glimpses of life behind the scenes during IPL 2025, sharing candid moments, sweet interactions, and a lot of team spirit.

Advertisement

One such moment that’s been melting hearts online is her cheerful chat with none other than Virat Kohli. After the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in Mullanpur, cameras caught Preity and Virat laughing and huddled over a phone, sparking curiosity among fans.

Advertisement

Now, Preity has spilled the beans! In an interactive fan session on X (formerly Twitter), the ‘Veer-Zaara’ actress revealed the backstory: she and Virat were proudly showing off pictures of their kids.

“We were showing each other pictures of our children and talking about them! Time does fly… When I first met Virat 18 years ago, he was a spirited teenager buzzing with talent & fire – today he still has that fire & is an icon & a very sweet & doting father,” Preity wrote.

We were showing each other pictures of our children & talking about them ! Time does fly… When I first met Virat 18 years ago, he was a spirited teenager buzzing with talent & fire – today he still has that fire & is an icon & a very sweet & doting father ❤️ https://t.co/FNFXLRR7Wi — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 28, 2025

Fans couldn’t get enough of the heartwarming update, and Preity seemed to be in an especially playful mood during the chat. When someone asked if it was true that she cooks parathas for the Punjab Kings whenever they win — a rumour that’s been making rounds in memes — Preity laughed it off and replied, “No, but according to the memes, I do.”

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings are holding strong at fifth place on the points table as the tournament heats up. Their next big challenge? An exciting clash with the Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday.