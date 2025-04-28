Anupam Kher unveils ‘Tanvi The Great’ after tribute to Pahalgam victims

During the press event for his new film ‘Tanvi The Great’, veteran actor Anupam Kher paused the proceedings to honor the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Before diving into the announcements, Kher requested everyone present to observe a minute’s silence, paying tribute to the 26 lives lost in the horrific attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month.

“Before we move forward with today’s program, let’s observe a minute of silence for the victims of the Pahalgam attack,” Anupam Kher said.

The event, however, also marked a major milestone for Kher’s latest project, ‘Tanvi The Great’, which is gearing up for a grand premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival’s Marche du Film.

Uniquely, the film introduced its behind-the-scenes team — the technicians and creators — before unveiling its lead star.

The suspense around the film’s lead actress ended with a special appearance by Bollywood star Kajol, who introduced the young debutante Shubhangi to the world. Since the project’s announcement, Shubhangi’s identity had been kept a closely guarded secret.

Standing beside Kajol, an excited Shubhangi shared her feelings simply but warmly: “Amazing, excited, and you [Kajol] are standing next to me!”

Kher didn’t hold back in his appreciation for Kajol either. Sharing a glimpse of their friendship, he revealed, “I just called her up and said, ‘I’m unveiling Tanvi, will you come?’ She said yes immediately — no discussions needed. That’s Kajol for you.” He went on to praise her beauty, talent, and lasting relevance, adding, “If I had made this film years ago, I would have cast Kajol herself as Tanvi.”

The introductory teaser titled ‘Meet Tanvi’ also dropped during the event, showcasing Shubhangi stepping into her new role.

Interestingly, she is not just any newcomer; Shubhangi is a product of Kher’s own acting school, ‘Actor Prepares’, where she has been honing her craft for years.

For Kher, ‘Tanvi The Great’ marks a long-awaited return to the director’s chair. His first directorial venture, ‘Om Jai Jagadish’, came out in 2002.

Reflecting on the journey, he shared a nostalgic post on Instagram, wearing a “Director” t-shirt, and wrote, “It took me 23 years to wear this t-shirt again! I loved directing my first film, but the story wasn’t mine. ‘Tanvi The Great’ comes straight from my heart and soul.”