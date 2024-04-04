Parveen Babi: Celebrating 70 years through her top 5 films

Today, April 4th, marks what would have been the 70th birthday of the legendary Bollywood actress Parveen Babi. Known for her mesmerizing beauty, impeccable style, and versatile acting prowess, Babi left an indelible mark on Indian cinema during the 1970s and 1980s. As we commemorate her life and legacy, let’s take a nostalgic journey through her top five iconic films:

1. “Deewaar” (1975):

In this crime drama directed by Yash Chopra, Parveen Babi delivered a memorable performance as Anita, the love interest of the conflicted protagonist played by Amitabh Bachchan. Her portrayal of a strong-willed and independent woman garnered widespread acclaim.

2. “Namak Halaal” (1982):

This action-comedy directed by Prakash Mehra featured Babi alongside Amitabh Bachchan once again. Her role as Nisha, a wealthy heiress, showcased her comedic timing and on-screen charisma, contributing to the film’s box office success.

Advertisement

3. “Kaalia” (1981):

In this revenge drama also directed by Prakash Mehra, Parveen Babi portrayed Tina, a compassionate woman who becomes entangled in the protagonist’s quest for justice. Her performance added depth to the narrative, earning praise from critics and audiences alike.

4. “Amar Akbar Anthony” (1977):

This classic film directed by Manmohan Desai remains one of Indian cinema’s most beloved entertainers. Parveen Babi’s portrayal of the vivacious and lovable Jenny, alongside an ensemble cast, contributed to the film’s iconic status and enduring popularity.

5. “Shaan” (1980):

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, this action-packed thriller showcased Parveen Babi in the role of Sunita, a fearless journalist who becomes involved in a dangerous mission against a notorious criminal. Her portrayal added an element of intrigue and glamour to the film.

Parveen Babi’s contributions to Indian cinema continue to be celebrated, and her legacy lives on through her timeless performances. As we remember her on what would have been her 70th birthday, her films remain a testament to her enduring talent and everlasting charm.