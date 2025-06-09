Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha enjoy a date night at French Open final in Paris

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, recently spent a memorable evening together at the French Open final in Paris.

The couple, who have been sharing glimpses of their life together on social media, gave fans a peek into their exciting tennis date night.

Parineeti took to Instagram to post photos from their outing, where the two could be seen enjoying the electric atmosphere of the Roland Garros stadium.

Calling it a “perfect date night,” Parineeti Chopra gushed about the blend of all her favourite things—Paris, world-class tennis, and of course, Raghav Chadha.

Sharing her excitement, she wrote, “The French Open final, Paris and him… could date night get any better? But ooof what a match! 5.30 hours of sitting on chairs tired us, but not these champions! Truly a match of equals. Alcaraz—you won last year too when I watched you at Wimbledon. I think I have something to do with it? Chalo, you can add me to your speech, no problem.”

Her post also included a playful nod to tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, as she joked about being his lucky charm.

Parineeti recalled watching him clinch the Wimbledon title the previous year and teased that he might owe part of his success to her presence in the stands.

Raghav also shared moments from the day, posting a heartfelt note about their experience at the final.

“Roland Garros gave us the perfect final. A perfect day together. And the best seat in the house—right next to her. Tennis in Paris — we watched two warriors go five and a half hours under the sun. Hard luck Sinner. Take a bow Alcaraz. Neither of them deserved to lose,” he wrote, appreciating the spirit and stamina of both players.

The French Open final on June 8 was nothing short of legendary. Carlos Alcaraz successfully defended his title in a thrilling five-set battle against World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

The match, held at the iconic Court Philippe-Chatrier, lasted an intense five and a half hours, with both players pushing their limits. In the end, Alcaraz emerged victorious, claiming his second consecutive French Open trophy.