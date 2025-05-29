‘Param Sundari’ first look: Sidharth and Janhvi spark cross-cultural romance

Bollywood is gearing up for a grand romance, and it’s hotter than the Kerala sun and cooler than a Delhi winter breeze. Say hello to ‘Param Sundari’, the newest love saga from Maddock Films that pairs up Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in a cultural clash that promises fireworks, feelings, and a whole lot of filmi drama.

Unveiled on Thursday, the film’s first look had fans buzzing. Maddock Films dropped a teaser poster and video on Instagram, introducing Sidharth as “North’s fire” and Janhvi as “South’s grace.”

The caption? A straight-up declaration: “Where North’s fire meets South’s grace, it calls for the biggest love story of the year!”

Catch the ‘Param Sundari’ first look here:

Directed by Tushar Jalota — the man behind ‘Dasvi’ — this love story promises more than just the usual meet-cute. It’s set against the lush backwaters of Kerala and features the ultimate North-versus-South romance.

Think: chaotic Delhi boy meets composed Kerala girl. Cultures collide, emotions erupt, and amidst all the drama, a love story unfolds that’s bound to tug at your heartstrings and maybe even make you laugh along the way.

The film is slated for a theatrical release on July 25, 2025.

Maddock Films’ head honcho Dinesh Vijan is calling ‘Param Sundari’ a film in the vein of Mani Ratnam’s classics — think ‘Saathiya’, with a fresh twist.

“It’s got that heart, that music,” he says. “Janhvi playing a South Indian girl brings an interesting dynamic, and Sid as a classic North Delhi guy just adds spice to the story.”

He also hints at something more than just romance — a dash of tech meets folklore, with inspirations leaning towards the mystical vibes of ‘Kantara’.