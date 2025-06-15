Pankaj Tripathi shares why travel and art matter more than we think

Pankaj Tripathi, known for his grounded performances and powerful screen presence, recently offered a heartwarming glimpse into his life beyond the camera.

In an honest conversation on ‘The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra’, produced by Gautam Thakker Films, the actor spoke passionately about his love for simple cooking, the life-changing magic of travel, and the importance of cultural experiences.

While many know him for his cinematic brilliance, few are aware that Tripathi enjoys spending time in the kitchen. “Yes, I like to cook,” he shared with a smile.

His favourite dish to prepare? Turai sabzi—a humble ridge gourd preparation. “I just add salt, sugar, and turmeric, nothing else. I avoid using too many spices.”

He also enjoys cooking dal-chawal and traditional Bihari dishes, keeping his meals uncomplicated but soulful.

But the conversation soon moved beyond food. When asked about personal growth, especially for youngsters who might look up to his journey, Tripathi emphasized the life-changing impact of travel. For him, travel is more than sightseeing—it’s about awakening the mind and heart.

“Travel is essential. It opens you up to different ways of living and thinking,” he explained. “Every city, every culture has its own rhythm. When you tune into that rhythm, your understanding of life deepens. You start seeing the world with more empathy.”

His advice for the younger generation didn’t stop there. Tripathi encouraged people to dive into the world of art, music, literature, and live performances. Whether it’s attending a concert, exploring a literature festival, or simply engaging with different art forms, he believes these experiences leave a lasting impact.

“These moments shape your personality. They refine your emotions and help you connect with the world in a more meaningful way,” he said.

For Tripathi, life’s richness comes from not just what you achieve, but what you experience.