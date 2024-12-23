Pankaj Tripathi reveals the secret behind Stree 2’s box office blitz!

Veteran Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi, celebrated for his versatile performances, recently shared his thoughts on the phenomenal success of ‘Stree 2’.

The horror-comedy, directed by Amar Kaushik, has shattered box office records this year, earning widespread acclaim and cementing its place as a blockbuster hit.

Pankaj Tripathi, who played the quirky yet wise Rudra Bhaiya, received immense praise for his role.

In a candid conversation with Hindustan Times, Tripathi expressed his joy over the film’s triumph. He remarked, “It’s truly heartening that a film made on such a modest budget achieved such incredible success.” However, he was quick to emphasize the importance of staying grounded, adding, “Success should not go to one’s head. Artists should maintain a sense of calmness.”

Tripathi credited the success of ‘Stree 2’ to the audience’s fondness for the original film, which drew them to theaters for the sequel.

“The love people had for the first ‘Stree’ played a huge role in the sequel’s opening weekend. For franchise films, audiences often don’t wait for reviews—they show up because of their trust in the series,” he explained.

However, the actor also stressed that crafting a successful franchise requires more than just building on a hit film. According to him, uniqueness is key. “A movie might do well but lack originality. ‘Stree’ succeeded because it was both successful and unique,” he noted.

While Tripathi humbly admitted that he isn’t well-versed in the business side of cinema, he acknowledged the unpredictability of audience preferences. “Viewers’ tastes can change at any moment,” he said, reflecting the dynamic nature of the film industry.

For those unfamiliar, ‘Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank’ is the fourth installment in Maddock Films’ supernatural universe.

Written by Niren Bhatt and co-produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the film features an ensemble cast including Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Special appearances by Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Dhawan, and Akshay Kumar added to its charm.