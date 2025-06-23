Pankaj Tripathi recalls waiting by the canteen landline for wife Mridula’s call

Actor Pankaj Tripathi recently opened up about his views on love and relationships, offering a heartfelt look at how simpler times shaped deeper connections.

According to him, love back then was slow, patient, and built on trust, very different from today’s world of instant updates and constant notifications.

In a conversation with IANS, Pankaj shared that in his youth, technology barely touched their lives. “There were no mobile phones, no apps, no constant digital presence,” he said. “When we left our homes, the only ‘technology’ we interacted with was the bus or train we rode.”

He emphasized how different life was before the era of smartphones and social media, where every movement is now tracked and shared in real-time.

Pankaj Tripathi fondly recalled the early days of his relationship with his wife, Mridula. He painted a nostalgic picture of waiting for her call every evening when he was in the hostel.

“At 8 PM, I would eagerly wait for her call on the canteen’s landline. That one call was the highlight of my day,” he shared. “We didn’t have caller ID or ringtones. We simply sat near the telephone booth with our plates, hoping the next ring was for us.”

He pointed out how, in those days, trust was naturally built into relationships. “There was no option to track someone’s location or check their online status. We just believed each other,” he said. “Now, people spend the whole day watching where someone is, and if updates aren’t constant, doubts start creeping in.”

Pankaj feels that this flood of technology has changed the way people experience love today. “Earlier, love had patience. You waited. You trusted. Today, love seems rushed, always seeking quick answers and constant updates,” he reflected.

The two first met in 1993 at a wedding when they were both college students. After more than a decade of knowing each other, they married in 2004 and later moved to Mumbai to build their life together. They welcomed their daughter, Aashi, in 2006.

While speaking about his personal life, Pankaj also touched upon his upcoming project ‘Metro… In Dino’, a film directed by Anurag Basu that explores modern-day relationships. With a star-studded cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta, the film promises to explore the complexities of love in today’s fast-paced world. It is set to release in cinemas on July 4.