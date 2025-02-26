Pankaj Tripathi backs MP tourism: “No need to go to South Africa for forests”

Bhopal recently played host to a major Tourism Summit, bringing together some of the biggest names in the tourism and entertainment industries. Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Madhya Pradesh’s Tourism Minister Dharmendra Lodhi were among the key participants discussing ways to boost tourism in the state.

Pankaj Tripathi took center stage, sharing his experiences of filming in Madhya Pradesh. Recalling his journey through the state, he emphasized its untapped beauty and growing significance as a prime destination for filmmakers.

“I remember attending a film festival in Goa when I was shooting for Stree in Chanderi. Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla pointed out that I had shot four films here—Stree, Stree 2, Oh My God 2, and Luka Chhupi—all of which became hits. This state has been incredibly lucky for me,” Tripathi shared.

He spoke passionately about a 20-day road trip he took across the state while shooting a tourism film, visiting iconic locations like Bhimbetka, Sanchi, Gwalior, and Vidisha. “I fell in love with the landscapes, especially after the monsoon. The beauty of Madhya Pradesh is mesmerizing,” he said.

The actor also reminisced about his stay in Khajuraho while filming Fukrey 3, particularly his time at Panna National Park. “I spent 15 unforgettable nights at the Madhya Pradesh Tourism guesthouse near the park. It wasn’t just about spotting tigers—it was about experiencing the jungle in its purest form. Listening to the sounds of the forest under the moonlit sky was magical,” he shared.

Highlighting the state’s rich natural heritage, Tripathi urged travelers to explore Madhya Pradesh’s forests instead of flying abroad for wildlife experiences. “You don’t need to go to South Africa for a forest adventure. We have vast and breathtaking forests right here in Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Another advantage, Tripathi noted, is the state’s welcoming environment for filmmakers. Unlike some locations where crowd control can be a challenge, Madhya Pradesh offers filmmakers peace and support. “The people here are cooperative, and there are no unnecessary disruptions. It’s the perfect place to shoot a film,” he said.

While Pankaj Tripathi brought the emotional and artistic appeal, the summit also focused on serious business—expanding Madhya Pradesh’s tourism industry. The state government has unveiled ambitious plans to attract investors, with over 1,000 hectares of land earmarked for tourism infrastructure development.

To boost investment, the government introduced the Tourism Policy 2025 and Film Tourism Policy 2025, offering exclusive incentives for businesses. The policies include capital grants ranging from 15 to 30 percent and land leases for up to 90 years at competitive rates. These efforts aim to position Madhya Pradesh as a leading travel and filmmaking hub in India.