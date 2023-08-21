Pankaj Tiwari’s father Banaras Tiwari dies at 98

Banaras Tiwari, the father of Pankaj Tripathi, has passed away at the age of 98. In a recent disclosure, the actor admitted to having limited knowledge about his profession in acting.

Pandit Banaras Tiwari, the father of actor Pankaj Tripathi, has passed away at the age of 98. Currently, Pankaj, who was in Uttarakhand for a film shoot, has departed for his hometown Belsand in Bihar. While his father resided in the village with his mother, Pankaj resided in Mumbai with his wife and daughter.

An official statement from the family read, “It’s with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites will be performed today amongst his close family. Pankaj Tripathi is currently on his way to his village in Gopalganj.”

मेरे मित्र और सह कलाकार @TripathiiPankaj के पिताजी के देहांत के समाचार से बहुत दुःख हुआ। माँ बाप की कमी कोई पूरी नहीं कर सकता। प्रभु उनके पिताजी की आत्मा को अपने चरणों में जगह दें।ॐ शांति 🙏 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 21, 2023

Akshay Kumar, who co-starred with Pankaj in “OMG 2,” posted a tweet “Deeply saddened by the news of the demise of my friend and co-star @TripathiiPankaj’s father. No one can fulfill the absence of parents. May God give place to his father’s soul at his feet. Om Shanti.”

What does Pankaj say about Banaras Tiwari?

In a previous conversation with HT, Pankaj had discussed his father and mentioned his father’s desire for him to pursue a career in medicine “ “My father wanted me to become a doctor. The place where I hail from — a village in Gopalganj in North Bihar — people, only know two professions: an engineer or a doctor. I am a son of a farmer. My village is [situated so much in the] interior that there are still no well-built roads there.” he stated in 2018.

He further mentioned that his family did back his aspirations in acting. “There were no lingering desires on their part that I needed to satisfy. Their only apprehension was about my sustenance. I reassured them that by pursuing studies in Delhi (Pankaj is a graduate of the National School of Drama), I could potentially secure a government position. The characteristic mindset of middle-class individuals often leans towards the belief that a government job would ensure stability. In light of this, my father gave his approval.”

Pankaj Tiwari’s filmography:

Pankaj’s most recent film, “OMG 2,” in which he stars alongside Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam, has been enjoying strong success at the box office.

His prominence escalated through his portrayal of Sultan in Anurag Kashyap’s “Gangs of Wasseypur.” He has been part of well-received movies like “Fukrey” (2013), “Masaan” (2015), “Nil Battey Sannata” (2016), “Bareilly Ki Barfi” (2017), “Newton” (2017), “Stree” (2018), as well as “Ludo” and “Mimi” (2021).

In addition to his big-screen accomplishments, he has taken on pivotal roles in various web series, including “Mirzapur,” “Criminal Justice,” “Yours Truly,” and “Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.”