Padosan re-release: Saira Banu reflects on its timeless charm

Legendary actress Saira Banu has shared her excitement as her beloved film ‘Padosan’ gears up for a theatrical re-release. In an enthusiastic Instagram post, Banu expressed her joy over the film’s revival, calling it “a cherished piece of cinematic history” and highlighting its significance to both her and the film industry.

Released in 1968, ‘Padosan’ is a classic musical comedy directed by Jyoti Swaroop and produced by Mehmood, N.C. Sippy, with a screenplay by Rajendra Krishan. The film, a remake of the Bengali hit ‘Pasher Bari’ (1952), is celebrated for its engaging plot and stellar performances. It stars Sunil Dutt and Saira Banu in lead roles, with memorable supporting performances by Kishore Kumar, Mehmood, and others.

Banu’s post reflects on her personal connection to the film. She recalls the unique circumstances under which she joined the project, especially after stepping back from her career post-marriage. It was the persistent efforts of Mehmood, the film’s producer, and the arrangements made for shooting in Madras that brought her back to the set. Banu fondly remembers the fun and camaraderie on set, often laughing so hard that filming had to be paused.

In the film, Sunil Dutt plays Bhola, while Saira Banu takes on the role of Bindu. The comedic brilliance of Mehmood as Master Pillai, and Kishore Kumar’s delightful performance as Vidyapati, add to the film’s appeal. The ensemble cast also includes notable actors like Om Prakash, Dulari, and Mukri, contributing to a memorable cinematic experience.