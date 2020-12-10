Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined the Elf on the Shelf challenge and given it an Oprah Winfrey spin on her Instagram page.

The Elf on the Shelf challenge is a Christmas tradition where a special scout is sent to your home ‘from the North Pole’ to encourage children to behave well. The idea is to make children believe that Santa’s helper elves are keeping an eye on them, in order to report whether they have been naughty or nice.

Priyanka posted an Instagram image striking a pose in a white cutout ensemble. She added a photoshopped picture of Oprah Winfrey, who can be seen laughing out loud, behind her.

For the caption, she gave a quirky spin to the Elf on the Shelf meme, and wrote: “Oprah on Chopra. Boom. #hadto #myelf @oprah”

Priyanka’s friend and Hollywood star Sofia Vergara dropped laughing emojis on the picture.

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon wrote: “Perfection”.