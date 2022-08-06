Nushrratt Bharuccha shares a sneak peak from sets as she shoots for an “intense action scene”; Check it out!

Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently working for her upcoming project in Hyderabad. Today the actress took to her social media sharing a sneak peek from the sets of the film, shooting for an intense action scene.
Sharing a wounded selfie from the sets, Nushrratt wrote on the video, “Sleep deprived, staying away from coffee, shooting for an intense action scene and 5 more hours to go how do I get through.”
Nushrratt’s latest release, Janhit Mein Jaari collected immense love from the audience while the actress was again credited with her potential to pull such a strong subject. Before Janhit Mein Jaari, the actress had also stunned the audience with her brilliant performance in content-based films like Chhalaang and Chhorii.
On the work front, Nushrratt will be next seen in ‘Chhorii 2’, ‘Selfiee’ and ‘Ram Setu’.