Nora Fatehi tests positive for Covid

Nora Fatehi, an actress-dancer, tested positive for Covid and is currently under observation by the doctors.

Nora’s spokesperson stated: “On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as her spokesperson, would want to inform that Nora Fatehi has been tested positive for Covid on 28th of December.”

“Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor’s observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations.”

In a statement, the spokesperson confirmed that images of Nora being photographed were from earlier events. Nora has “stepped nowhere out recently”.

