Seeing the ongoing pandemic, the government has called for a nationwide lockdown and people have already entered the fourth phase of lockdown. Amidst all this, Salman Khan’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was supposed to be released on Eid 2020, has been delayed. The film was scheduled to hit the screens on May 22.

This will be for the first time in over a decade that ardent Salman fans will not be able to watch a release on Eid, a festival date which has been synonymous with the actor.

However, they didn’t lose hope. The fans have been celebrating ‘Radhe’s Day’ on social media. They took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and started trending #Radhe on Friday.

One of the Twitter users wrote, “#Radhe it wasn’t meant to be released today… but nevertheless today will be celebrated as RADHES’S DAY…….hope @BeingSalmanKhan will come up with something to cheer (sic).”

#Radhe it wasn't meant to be released today… but nevertheless today will be celebrated as RADHES'S DAY…….hope @BeingSalmanKhan will come up with something to cheer….

Also, the users have been planning to trend #Radhecomesoon at 6 pm on Friday. It seems like Salman’s fans can’t keep calm amidst the lockdown to see his film.

Make One More Trend at 6 PM today on Twitter with #Radhecomesoon#Radhe

For the unversed, Salman started shooting for Radhe last November. However, due to the shutdown on all television and film production work due to the outbreak, the last leg of filming is yet to be complete.

“Radhe will be pushed ahead for sure. We have got two songs to shoot, there is some patchwork left of about five days or so, we also have editing that is left. We don’t know when the situation will be normal and when we can shoot and finish our pending work,” a source close to the production told PTI.

Considering Salman movies which have been released on Eid including Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Bharat and many more, they have turned out to be blockbusters.

Radhe is helmed by Prabhu Deva and the film is the third collaboration between Salman and the director after Wanted and last year’s Dabangg 3. The action film also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles. It is produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt Limited under the banner of Salman Khan Films.